Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Trading Up 9.2% Following Strong Earnings

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) was up 9.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $65.25 and last traded at $65.11. Approximately 26,721 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,285,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.63.
The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $108.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.72 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 118.80% and a negative return on equity of 44.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on GH. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.50.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 996.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 15.33 and a current ratio of 15.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.30.
About Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH)
Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.
