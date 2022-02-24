Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $26.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a diversified fleet of owned, long-term chartered-in and joint-venture owned drybulk and liquid-bulk vessels. The drybulk business operates under the brand Island View Shipping includes handysize drybulk carriers and supramax drybulk carriers. The liquid-bulk business, operates under the brand Unicorn Shipping includes a fleet of Medium Range product tankers and small tankers. It operates primarily in London, Durban, Cape Town, Tokyo and Rotterdam. Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. is based in Singapore. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Grindrod Shipping in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ GRIN opened at $24.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.58 million, a P/E ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.09. Grindrod Shipping has a 52-week low of $5.69 and a 52-week high of $25.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.25. Grindrod Shipping had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 42.71%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Grindrod Shipping will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.99%. Grindrod Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.04%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,475,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 160.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 334,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 206,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping in the third quarter valued at approximately $378,000. 38.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 23 owned dry bulk carriers and 8 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

