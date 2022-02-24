Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $28.42

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.42 and last traded at $28.52, with a volume of 319 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.81.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Green Dot in a report on Friday, November 5th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Green Dot from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Green Dot from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.61 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.05.
Green Dot Company Profile (NYSE:GDOT)
Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology and registered bank holding company, which engages in providing modern banking and money movement products that are accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services, Processing and Settlement Services, and Corporate and Other.
