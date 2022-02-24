Granite Construction (GVA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 25th. Analysts expect Granite Construction to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
GVA opened at $34.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.94. Granite Construction has a one year low of $33.47 and a one year high of $44.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 57.80 and a beta of 1.38.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.14%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,493,791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,009,000 after acquiring an additional 224,457 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,604,461 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,300,000 after acquiring an additional 52,392 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 235,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 396.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 158,289 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,126,000 after acquiring an additional 126,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 133,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.
About Granite Construction (Get Rating)
Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Granite Construction (GVA)
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.