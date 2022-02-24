Granite Construction (GVA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 25th. Analysts expect Granite Construction to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GVA opened at $34.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.94. Granite Construction has a one year low of $33.47 and a one year high of $44.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 57.80 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.14%.

A number of research firms have commented on GVA. StockNews.com upgraded Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on Granite Construction in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,493,791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,009,000 after acquiring an additional 224,457 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,604,461 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,300,000 after acquiring an additional 52,392 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 235,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 396.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 158,289 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,126,000 after acquiring an additional 126,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 133,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

