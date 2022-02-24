Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Trading 6.2% Higher

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (TSE:GTE – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:GTE) was up 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.74 and last traded at C$1.71. Approximately 845,247 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 1,425,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.61.

GTE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.75 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.65 to C$1.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 309.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$613.13 million and a P/E ratio of -7.08.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 26.2 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

