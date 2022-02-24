Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Trading 6.2% Higher

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (TSE:GTE – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:GTE) shares were up 6.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.74 and last traded at C$1.71. Approximately 845,247 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 1,425,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.61.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.75 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.65 to C$1.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The firm has a market cap of C$613.13 million and a P/E ratio of -7.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 309.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 26.2 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

