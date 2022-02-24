Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13, Yahoo Finance reports. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 17.32%.

NYSEAMERICAN:GTE traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,135,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,017,214. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Gran Tierra Energy has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $1.38. The firm has a market cap of $484.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.99.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.65 to C$1.75 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.75 in a research note on Wednesday.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 88,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 265,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 40,128 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 446.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 58,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 17,113 shares in the last quarter. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in Colombia and Ecuador. It holds interests in the assets located in the Middle Magdalena Valley and Putumayo Basins. The company was founded on June 6, 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

