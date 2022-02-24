Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13, Yahoo Finance reports. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 17.32%.
NYSEAMERICAN:GTE traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,135,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,017,214. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Gran Tierra Energy has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $1.38. The firm has a market cap of $484.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.99.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.65 to C$1.75 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.75 in a research note on Wednesday.
About Gran Tierra Energy (Get Rating)
Gran Tierra Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in Colombia and Ecuador. It holds interests in the assets located in the Middle Magdalena Valley and Putumayo Basins. The company was founded on June 6, 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
