GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Shares Bought by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 671,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,071 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $6,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in GrafTech International by 60.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,830,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,269,000 after acquiring an additional 688,374 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in GrafTech International by 8.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 295,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 21,867 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in GrafTech International by 13.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,117,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,608,000 after acquiring an additional 252,454 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its position in shares of GrafTech International by 5.0% in the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 211,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundation Resource Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,902,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th.

GrafTech International stock opened at $9.57 on Thursday. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $14.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.15. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.03.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. GrafTech International had a net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 266.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.72%.

In other news, Director Jean-Marc Germain bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.96 per share, for a total transaction of $59,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

