Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Downgraded by DBS Vickers

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at DBS Vickers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $5.60 price objective on the stock. DBS Vickers’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.70% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Grab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $5.70 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Grab from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.40 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.89.

Shares of GRAB opened at $4.84 on Thursday. Grab has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $13.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.22.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Grab in the 4th quarter valued at $4,985,119,000. Mufg Bank LTD. acquired a new stake in Grab during the 4th quarter valued at $1,373,168,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Grab during the 4th quarter valued at $504,301,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Grab during the 4th quarter worth $317,176,000. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Grab during the 4th quarter worth $131,126,000. 31.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grab Holdings Limited offer superapp in each of food deliveries, mobility and the e-wallets segment of financial services. It operates principally in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Grab Holdings Limited, formerly known as Altimeter Growth Corp., is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

