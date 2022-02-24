Goodwin (LON:GDWN) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3,175.35

Shares of Goodwin PLC (LON:GDWN – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,175.35 ($43.18) and traded as high as GBX 3,177 ($43.21). Goodwin shares last traded at GBX 3,085 ($41.96), with a volume of 2,227 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Goodwin in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

The firm has a market cap of £237.24 million and a P/E ratio of 17.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,175.35 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,324.62.

Goodwin PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and refractory engineering solutions primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, the Pacific Basin, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells dual plate check, axial nozzle check, and axial piston control and isolation valves for oil, petrochemical, gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), mining, nuclear power generation, nuclear waste treatment, and water markets; submersible slurry pumps; and radar antenna systems for defense contractors, civil aviation authorities, and border security agencies.

