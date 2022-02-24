Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 57,966 Shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,966 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 106,485.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 7,454 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 141.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,985 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 12,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director Richard S. Press sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $150,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GRBK opened at $20.96 on Thursday. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.27 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 4.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.55.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GRBK. Wedbush began coverage on Green Brick Partners in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

About Green Brick Partners (Get Rating)

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.