Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 5,760 Shares of GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 186,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,760 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in GreenSky were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of GreenSky during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in GreenSky during the second quarter worth about $75,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GreenSky by 10.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GreenSky during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in GreenSky by 222,844.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 20,056 shares in the last quarter. 41.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GreenSky from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ GSKY opened at $9.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.48. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.40. GreenSky, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $12.63.

GreenSky Profile

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

