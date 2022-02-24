Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 400,900 Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 561,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 400,900 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines were worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FSM. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the third quarter worth about $46,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 19.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 35.7% during the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 19,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 26.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSM opened at $3.76 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.34. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $8.52.

Several analysts have recently commented on FSM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.54.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

