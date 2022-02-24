Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 304,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 16,498 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Theravance Biopharma were worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

Shares of Theravance Biopharma stock opened at $9.11 on Thursday. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $22.74. The company has a market capitalization of $671.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.99.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Theravance Biopharma from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.