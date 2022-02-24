Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys New Position in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 46,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,191,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $256,000.

PKB opened at $43.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.46. Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF has a 52 week low of $43.51 and a 52 week high of $55.10.

PowerShares Dynamic Building & Construction Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

