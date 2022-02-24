Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 182,551 Shares of Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Get Rating) by 596.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 213,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,551 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Suzano were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Suzano during the second quarter worth $68,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its position in shares of Suzano by 52.0% during the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 11,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Suzano during the second quarter worth $484,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Suzano by 105.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 22,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Suzano by 38.2% during the third quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 68,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 19,057 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

SUZ stock opened at $10.70 on Thursday. Suzano S.A. has a 52 week low of $8.37 and a 52 week high of $14.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.39.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.1306 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Suzano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.12%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Suzano from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Suzano SA engages in the production of hardwood pulp from eucalyptus and paper. It operates through the Pulp, and Paper segments. The Pulp segment comprises of production and sale of hardwood eucalyptus pulp and fluff mainly to supply the export market, with any surplus destined to the domestic market.

