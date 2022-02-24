Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gold Fields Limited is one of the world’s largest unhedged gold producers with operating mines in South Africa, Ghana, and Australia. “

Get Gold Fields alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Gold Fields from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of Gold Fields stock opened at $13.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.92. Gold Fields has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $13.48.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.1738 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 2%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 6.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 59,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 8.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 116.8% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. 26.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gold Fields (Get Rating)

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gold Fields (GFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.