Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Price Target Increased to $9.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes stock opened at $7.23 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.70. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $11.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 2,556.8% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 64.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 6,737 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,040,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,292,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 8,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 2.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 361,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. 2.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment provides air passenger transportation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.