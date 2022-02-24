GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.69

Shares of GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.69 and last traded at $1.74, with a volume of 18792 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.82.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered GoHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on GoHealth from $13.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on GoHealth from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays lowered GoHealth from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GoHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.44.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.82. The stock has a market cap of $641.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.
GoHealth Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOCO)
GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.
