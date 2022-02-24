GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.69

Shares of GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.69 and last traded at $1.74, with a volume of 18792 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.82.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered GoHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on GoHealth from $13.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on GoHealth from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays lowered GoHealth from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GoHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.44.

Get GoHealth alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.82. The stock has a market cap of $641.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOCO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of GoHealth by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of GoHealth by 7.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of GoHealth by 66.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of GoHealth by 9.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 655,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,351,000 after purchasing an additional 57,775 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in GoHealth during the second quarter valued at $5,079,000. 46.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GoHealth Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOCO)

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.