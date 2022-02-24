Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

GMED has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globus Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Globus Medical from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

NYSE GMED opened at $66.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.55 and its 200-day moving average is $73.63. Globus Medical has a 12-month low of $59.37 and a 12-month high of $84.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.13.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 13.66%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Globus Medical will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Globus Medical in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 758.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 65.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globus Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.