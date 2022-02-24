Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAS) Shares Down 0.4%

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAS – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.48 and last traded at $15.48. Approximately 1,610 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 3,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.55.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.70.

