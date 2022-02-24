Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Shares Purchased by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) by 1,236.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315,300 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Global Ship Lease were worth $8,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSL. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,109 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 19.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,224 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 13.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,312 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

GSL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Ship Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Global Ship Lease from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Global Ship Lease from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Shares of NYSE GSL opened at $24.96 on Thursday. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $28.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $905.62 million, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 32.89%.

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

