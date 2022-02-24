Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

CO stock opened at $4.17 on Tuesday. Global Cord Blood has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $6.31. The company has a market capitalization of $506.87 million, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.20.

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The medical research company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 41.45%. The firm had revenue of $48.68 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Global Cord Blood during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Cord Blood by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Global Cord Blood during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global Cord Blood by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Global Cord Blood in the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

