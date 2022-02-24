Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock.
CO stock opened at $4.17 on Tuesday. Global Cord Blood has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $6.31. The company has a market capitalization of $506.87 million, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.20.
Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The medical research company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 41.45%. The firm had revenue of $48.68 million for the quarter.
Global Cord Blood Company Profile (Get Rating)
Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.
