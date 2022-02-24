Glitch Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.43 Million (GLCH)

Glitch (CURRENCY:GLCH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. Glitch has a total market cap of $30.31 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of Glitch was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Glitch has traded 20.7% lower against the dollar. One Glitch coin can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00001000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002618 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00042098 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,591.01 or 0.06778221 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,343.87 or 1.00309716 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00043542 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00048208 BTC.

Glitch Coin Profile

Glitch was first traded on December 17th, 2020. Glitch’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 79,282,952 coins. Glitch’s official Twitter account is @GlitchProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “GLITCH is a blockchain-based operating system purpose-built for money market decentralized applications (dApps) and decentralized financial activity. GLITCH is not intended to be a jack-of-all-applications. Rather, its underlying structure and customizations are focused exclusively on decentralized finance applications. “

Glitch Coin Trading

