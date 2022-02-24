Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 731,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Glatfelter were worth $10,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Glatfelter by 4.5% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Glatfelter in the third quarter valued at $672,000. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Glatfelter in the third quarter valued at $662,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Glatfelter in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Glatfelter by 8.9% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,166,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,643,000 after buying an additional 259,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Glatfelter news, CEO Dante C. Parrini acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $134,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GLT shares. TheStreet cut shares of Glatfelter from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th.

GLT stock opened at $13.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.99 million, a PE ratio of 85.63 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Glatfelter Co. has a 52 week low of $13.24 and a 52 week high of $18.74.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). Glatfelter had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 0.64%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 350.02%.

Glatfelter Corp. engages in the manufacture of papers and fiber-based engineered materials. It operates through the Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials segments. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials, wallcover base materials, technical specialties, composite laminates decorative laminate solution, and metallized products.

