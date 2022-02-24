Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Price Target Raised to C$65.00

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$59.00 to C$65.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GIL. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Gildan Activewear to a “hold” rating and set a C$42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins reissued a “na” rating and set a C$59.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Gildan Activewear in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$51.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$54.22.

TSE GIL traded down C$0.91 on Thursday, reaching C$49.84. The company had a trading volume of 452,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,459. The firm has a market cap of C$9.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of C$35.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$55.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$51.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$49.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.91, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

