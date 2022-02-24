Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) PT Raised to C$51.00

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

GIL has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$53.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $42.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE GIL traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,245. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.41. Gildan Activewear has a one year low of $26.42 and a one year high of $43.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.47.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating ) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $784.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.18 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,766,094 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $456,375,000 after buying an additional 85,294 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3.2% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 10,240,172 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $373,869,000 after buying an additional 314,005 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 11.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,499,601 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,771,000 after buying an additional 359,379 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,362,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,105,000 after purchasing an additional 17,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331,804 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,982,000 after purchasing an additional 474,457 shares in the last quarter. 76.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

