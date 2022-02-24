Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $784.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of GIL stock traded down $2.03 on Thursday, reaching $37.81. 53,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,245. Gildan Activewear has a 1 year low of $26.42 and a 1 year high of $43.63. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 3.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.41.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is 24.51%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GIL. Zacks Investment Research raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. upped their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $42.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities cut Gildan Activewear to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Gildan Activewear from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$53.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.82.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 230.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 958,375 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,625,000 after acquiring an additional 668,192 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 529,877 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $22,295,000 after purchasing an additional 20,962 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Gildan Activewear by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 252,408 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,700,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 364.1% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,167 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 54,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 62,789 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 27,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

About Gildan Activewear (Get Rating)

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.