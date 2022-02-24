Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Gibson Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Shares of TSE GEI opened at C$23.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of C$3.47 billion and a PE ratio of 30.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$23.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$23.29. Gibson Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$20.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.98.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GEI shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a C$25.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Tudor Pickering increased their target price on Gibson Energy to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$26.00 price objective on Gibson Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$24.43.

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

