Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 129,019 Shares of Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 958,495 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,019 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Momo were worth $10,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Momo by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,326,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $142,791,000 after purchasing an additional 515,274 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Momo by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,612,583 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $85,929,000 after acquiring an additional 17,492 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Momo by 12.9% during the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,284,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,753,000 after buying an additional 374,449 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Momo by 147.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,414,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,653,000 after buying an additional 841,755 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Momo by 7.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,301,206 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,921,000 after purchasing an additional 94,651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MOMO opened at $9.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.12. Momo Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $17.44.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The information services provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $2.40. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Momo had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 13.38%. Momo’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Momo Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MOMO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Momo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $13.60 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.98.

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. The platform includes Momo mobile application and related features, functionalities, tools and services that are provided to users, customers and platform partners. It offerings includes live video, value added and mobile game services.

