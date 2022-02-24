Geode Capital Management LLC Makes New $10.58 Million Investment in Doma Holdings Inc (NYSE:DOMA)

Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Doma Holdings Inc (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,429,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,581,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Doma in the 3rd quarter worth $16,709,000. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Doma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,236,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Doma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,700,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Doma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $932,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Doma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DOMA opened at $2.32 on Thursday. Doma Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $10.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.04.

Several research firms have commented on DOMA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Doma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Doma from $14.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Doma in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.88.

About Doma

Capitol Investment Corp. V entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Doma.

