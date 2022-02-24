Geode Capital Management LLC Makes New $10.58 Million Investment in Doma Holdings Inc (NYSE:DOMA)

Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Doma Holdings Inc (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,429,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,581,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Doma in the 3rd quarter worth $16,709,000. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Doma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,236,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Doma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,700,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Doma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $932,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Doma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.36% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:DOMA opened at $2.32 on Thursday. Doma Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $10.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.04.
About Doma (Get Rating)
Capitol Investment Corp. V entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Doma.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Doma (DOMA)
- 3 Ecommerce Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
- Why Not Consider Preferred Stocks? Check Out These 3 Stock ETFs Right Now
- Time to Scoop Up Chewy Stock
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Doma Holdings Inc (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Doma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.