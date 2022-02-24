Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 297,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global Industrial were worth $11,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GIC. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Industrial in the second quarter worth $44,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Global Industrial in the second quarter worth $55,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Industrial by 106.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Global Industrial during the second quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Global Industrial during the second quarter valued at $152,000. 30.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

GIC opened at $29.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.05. Global Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $29.23 and a fifty-two week high of $45.97.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Global Industrial had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 51.90%. The company had revenue of $262.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Global Industrial will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from Global Industrial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.70%.

In other Global Industrial news, Chairman Richard Leeds acquired 2,068,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.37 per share, for a total transaction of $66,949,705.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Robert Leeds bought 2,843,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.37 per share, with a total value of $92,055,845.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 67.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Global Industrial Co engages in direct marketing of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies. It sells an array of industrial and general business hard goods and supplies and to a lesser extent products that would fall into the generally recognizable category of maintenance, repair and operational (“MRO“) products.

