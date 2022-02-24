Geode Capital Management LLC Has $10.78 Million Position in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 829,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,037 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares were worth $10,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 295,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 24,194 shares during the last quarter. 48.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CFB stock opened at $16.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.46. The company has a market cap of $815.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.28. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.81 and a twelve month high of $16.50.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $48.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.15 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 33.56%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CFB. Raymond James lifted their target price on CrossFirst Bankshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised CrossFirst Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

