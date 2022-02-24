Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 8,560 Shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 257,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,560 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Unitil were worth $11,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Unitil by 8.3% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Unitil by 4.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Unitil by 8.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Unitil by 11.8% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on UTL shares. Bank of America raised shares of Unitil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

UTL stock opened at $49.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.92. Unitil Co. has a 12-month low of $40.53 and a 12-month high of $59.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $794.48 million, a PE ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.01). Unitil had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Unitil Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Unitil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Unitil’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric, Non-Regulated and Other. The firm produces and sells electricity & natural gas. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

