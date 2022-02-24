Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 1,530 Shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 244,177 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Argan were worth $10,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Argan by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,793,063 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,303,000 after buying an additional 18,077 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of Argan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,568,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Argan by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,428 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Argan by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 157,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,868,000 after purchasing an additional 54,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Argan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Argan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of Argan stock opened at $37.96 on Thursday. Argan, Inc. has a one year low of $36.60 and a one year high of $55.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.47. The company has a market cap of $596.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.53.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $124.45 million for the quarter. Argan had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 9.10%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Argan’s payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

Argan, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consulting, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations, and maintenance services to the power generation and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Power Services, Telecom Services, Industrial Services, and Others.

