Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) CFO Kevin C. Nash Sells 15,718 Shares

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 15,718 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total transaction of $477,198.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Gentex stock opened at $29.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.97. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $29.27 and a 52-week high of $37.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Gentex had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The business had revenue of $419.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gentex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 1.3% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 23,007 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Gentex by 1.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 22,932 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Gentex by 3.5% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in Gentex by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 20,607 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in Gentex by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 32,290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

