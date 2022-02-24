GenesisX (XGS) Market Cap Reaches $36,583.58

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 55.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One GenesisX coin can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GenesisX has a total market cap of $36,583.58 and $42.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GenesisX has traded up 34.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GenesisX alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Beetlecoin (BEET) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001402 BTC.

ElonsPets (ELP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Baby Shiba Dot (BSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GenesisX Profile

GenesisX (CRYPTO:XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 12,359,440 coins. The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

GenesisX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GenesisX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GenesisX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.