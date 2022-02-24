Genesis Vision Market Capitalization Achieves $1.55 Million (GVT)

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. During the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded down 3% against the US dollar. Genesis Vision has a market capitalization of $1.55 million and $19,057.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Genesis Vision coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000950 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00036081 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00109935 BTC.

Genesis Vision Coin Profile

Genesis Vision (CRYPTO:GVT) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “

