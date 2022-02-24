General Electric (NYSE:GE) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $113.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock, up from their previous target price of $108.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.69.

General Electric stock opened at $92.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $101.85 billion, a PE ratio of -14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.64. General Electric has a twelve month low of $88.05 and a twelve month high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in General Electric by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,250,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,932,886,000 after purchasing an additional 51,786,710 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 53,968,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,098,427,000 after acquiring an additional 15,251,142 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,508,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,845,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $119,064,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855,000 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,560,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $169,068,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672,246 shares during the period. 70.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

