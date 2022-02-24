General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Sets New 12-Month High at $220.81

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $220.81 and last traded at $213.20, with a volume of 2789 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $216.27.

GD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of General Dynamics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.25.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $58.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $210.25 and its 200-day moving average is $203.65.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $417,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in General Dynamics by 5.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,114,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,158,874,000 after buying an additional 861,074 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 63.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 981,791 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $184,832,000 after purchasing an additional 380,388 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $76,937,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,585,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,502,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,058,727,000 after buying an additional 339,708 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Company Profile (NYSE:GD)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.