Generac (NYSE:GNRC) PT Lowered to $415.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $500.00 to $415.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 53.14% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Argus increased their price target on Generac from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Generac from $520.00 to $463.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $318.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Generac from $500.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $465.00.
GNRC stock opened at $270.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.05. Generac has a twelve month low of $251.74 and a twelve month high of $524.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $386.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.88, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Generac by 2,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Generac by 462.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Generac in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.
About Generac (Get Rating)
Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Generac (GNRC)
- Time to Scoop Up Chewy Stock
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.