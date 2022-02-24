Generac (NYSE:GNRC) PT Lowered to $415.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $500.00 to $415.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 53.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Argus increased their price target on Generac from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Generac from $520.00 to $463.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $318.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Generac from $500.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $465.00.

GNRC stock opened at $270.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.05. Generac has a twelve month low of $251.74 and a twelve month high of $524.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $386.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Generac will post 11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.88, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Generac by 2,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Generac by 462.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Generac in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

