GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $332.84 Million

Analysts predict that GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) will report $332.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for GDS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $329.41 million to $337.84 million. GDS reported sales of $250.05 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that GDS will report full-year sales of $1.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for GDS.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GDS to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of GDS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of GDS from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on GDS from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of GDS from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.67.
Shares of GDS stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $43.17. 30,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,585,813. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.53. GDS has a 12-month low of $34.95 and a 12-month high of $108.75. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.92 and a beta of 0.98.
About GDS (Get Rating)
GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.
