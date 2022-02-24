GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $332.84 Million

Analysts predict that GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) will report $332.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for GDS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $329.41 million to $337.84 million. GDS reported sales of $250.05 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GDS will report full-year sales of $1.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for GDS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GDS to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of GDS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of GDS from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on GDS from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of GDS from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GDS by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,868,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,671,000 after buying an additional 138,440 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GDS by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 375,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,257,000 after purchasing an additional 16,875 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of GDS by 5.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GDS by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 396,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,148,000 after purchasing an additional 24,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 22.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GDS stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $43.17. 30,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,585,813. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.53. GDS has a 12-month low of $34.95 and a 12-month high of $108.75. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.92 and a beta of 0.98.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

