GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) by 219.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in GCM Grosvenor were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GCMG. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in GCM Grosvenor during the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in GCM Grosvenor by 973.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,104,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,108 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in GCM Grosvenor in the second quarter valued at $203,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in GCM Grosvenor in the second quarter valued at $372,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in GCM Grosvenor in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GCM Grosvenor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GCM Grosvenor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of GCM Grosvenor stock opened at $10.10 on Thursday. GCM Grosvenor Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $13.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40 and a beta of 0.10.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. GCM Grosvenor had a net margin of 4.04% and a negative return on equity of 180.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that GCM Grosvenor Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. GCM Grosvenor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 160.01%.

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

