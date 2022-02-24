Gatekeeper Systems (CVE:GSI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.31

Gatekeeper Systems Inc. (CVE:GSI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.32, with a volume of 265701 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.13, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.13 million and a P/E ratio of 300.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.41.

Gatekeeper Systems Company Profile (CVE:GSI)

Gatekeeper Systems Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells video security solutions for mobile and extreme environments in Canada and the United States. Its mobile video solutions integrate high-definition digital video with the global positioning system (GPS) for real-time vehicle location, time, date, and telematics data; and provide a 360-degree view inside and outside vehicles.

