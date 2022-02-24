Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $111.88

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $111.88 and last traded at $112.05, with a volume of 4632 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $114.52.

Several research firms have weighed in on GRMN. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.50.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.01. The company has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.99.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,187,637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,795,761,000 after purchasing an additional 123,057 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Garmin by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,699,383 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $912,261,000 after purchasing an additional 111,459 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Garmin by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,696,813 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $775,734,000 after purchasing an additional 918,937 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Garmin by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,185,497 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $494,133,000 after purchasing an additional 166,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Garmin by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,062,504 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $280,850,000 after purchasing an additional 68,549 shares during the period. 72.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

