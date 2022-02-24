Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $111.88

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $111.88 and last traded at $112.05, with a volume of 4632 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $114.52.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.50.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.01. The company has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.99.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 21.72%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Garmin by 74.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Garmin by 123.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Garmin during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Garmin by 139.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 72.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Garmin Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

