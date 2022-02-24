GAMEE Price Tops $0.12 (GMEE)

GAMEE (CURRENCY:GMEE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 24th. GAMEE has a total market cap of $16.89 million and $3.06 million worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GAMEE coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000331 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GAMEE has traded down 18.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002697 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00042911 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,554.69 or 0.06886141 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,925.71 or 0.99532912 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00044251 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003225 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00048808 BTC.

About GAMEE

GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,570,165 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp

Buying and Selling GAMEE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GAMEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

