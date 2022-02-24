FY2024 EPS Estimates for Harbour Energy plc Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:HBRIY)

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Harbour Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now anticipates that the company will earn $0.57 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.44. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Harbour Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

HBRIY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Harbour Energy from GBX 625 ($8.50) to GBX 570 ($7.75) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Harbour Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank cut Harbour Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Harbour Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.00.

Shares of HBRIY opened at $5.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.99. Harbour Energy has a 52-week low of $4.19 and a 52-week high of $10.50.

Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration and production of upstream oil and gas. It focuses its operations in Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Norway. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

