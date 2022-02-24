FY2022 EPS Estimates for Choice Properties REIT Decreased by Analyst (TSE:CHP)

Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Choice Properties REIT in a research report issued on Monday, February 21st. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.98.

Choice Properties REIT has a 1 year low of C$11.59 and a 1 year high of C$14.26.

Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.47). The company had revenue of C$325.76 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. The Trust is the owner, manager and developer of retail and other commercial properties across Canada. Its portfolio comprises over 530 properties with a total gross leasable area (GLA) of approximately 44 million square feet.

