Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) CEO Sells $32,185.00 in Stock

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) CEO John Valliant sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $32,185.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

John Valliant also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Thursday, February 17th, John Valliant sold 1,700 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $13,566.00.

On Tuesday, February 15th, John Valliant sold 12,600 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total value of $104,958.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUSN opened at $7.50 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.57 and a 200-day moving average of $7.12. The firm has a market cap of $323.00 million, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of -1.83. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $12.47.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FUSN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 6,074 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 154,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 30,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.